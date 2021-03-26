Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

Vigil planned for spring breaker who died after being raped in Miami Beach

'We cannot allow her death to be in vain'

By Jesse Ou2019Neill | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A vigil has been planned for the 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who police said was drugged and raped before being found dead in her Miami Beach hotel last week.

Christine Englehardt will be remembered at the Albion Hotel in Miami Beach on Friday evening at an event that is expected to be attended by local officials and activists, according to NBC’s South Florida affiliate.

MIAMI BEACH BUSINESS OWNERS SICK OF SPRING BREAK CROWDS, SAY AREA LIKE A ‘CRIME ZONE’

The event will also feature a performance from a gospel singer, the report said.

"We cannot allow her death to be in vain," a news release announcing the vigil reportedly said. "We must show that this type of behavior will cease to happen in Miami Beach."

Christine Englehardt (Courtesy of Englehardt family)

Christine Englehardt (Courtesy of Englehardt family)

Two North Carolina men were arrested for allegedly drugging Englehardt with a "green pill" — believed to be the narcotic Percocet —before raping her, according to the police report.

SPRING BREAKER WOMAN DRUGGED, RAPED AND FOUND DEAD IN MIAMI BEACH HOTEL ID’D

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, then allegedly stole her phone and credit cards, using them to fund their South Beach vacation, police said. They are charged with sexual battery as well as burglary with battery, theft and credit card fraud in connection with the March 18 attack.

"The fact that the victim was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, she could not have consented to sex with the defendants," the police report stated.

MIAMI BEACH POLICE SEIZE AT LEAST EIGHT FIREARMS DURING ROWDY WEEKEND 

The shocking crime came two days before swelling public safety fears in the popular spring break destination forced police to use SWAT Teams to enforce an emergency curfew for out-of-control partiers.

Officials said tens of thousands of rowdy drinkers choked public streets and beaches, resulting in more than 1,000 arrests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A state of emergency is in effect in Miami Beach through the second week of April.

Your Money