Video shows man torching NC business and getting away with his feet on fire

A man who torched a North Carolina business is seen in surveillance video running from the scene with his feet on fire.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are now looking for the hot-footed torch artist.

It happened at 1 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Lake Norman RV Park.

Surveillance cameras captured a man in a hooded black sweatshirt breaking into the office building with a pry bar and a red gas can, containing an accelerant, Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Turk said that after setting the fire “this person can also be seen on video running away from the business office as they try to extinguish themselves.”

He said there was also an item on fire in the parking lot which the person attempts to pick up -- a bag of stolen money.

“It is suspected that this person suffered burns during this incident,” Turk said.