Video shows injured illegal alien suspect being dumped outside New York hospital after CBP officer shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday released a video showing an illegal alien suspected of shooting an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer being dumped outside a Bronx hospital by another suspect.

The video shows a man in a red shirt riding a black moped into what appears to be a hospital bay, and subsequently pushing a passenger in a white shirt onto the ground. The passenger slinks off the moped before the driver flees the scene.

DHS said in a post on X that the video shows the suspects on the same moped that was also captured on video at the scene of the shooting. "These individuals will face the full weight of the U.S. Justice System," DHS added in the post.



Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is accused of shooting the CBP officer during an attempted robbery in Fort Washington Park late Saturday night. The CBP officer was hanging out in the park with a companion when police say Nunez and another suspect pulled up on the moped and tried to rob the officer at gunpoint. The officer pulled out his own service weapon to defend himself. Both Nunez and the officer were shot multiple times.

TEXAS BORDER PATROL SHOOTER DETAILS REMAIN SCANT AS VIOLENCE AGAINST ICE, CBP AGENTS SURGES

The officer, who has not been named, was shot in the face and arm. He is expected to recover.

Nunez entered the U.S. illegally at the Arizona border in 2023. He was released into the country under the Biden administration. At the time of his arrest for the shooting, he had an active warrant for kidnapping in Massachusetts and multiple prior felony arrests, according to DHS.

On Monday, the second person was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Cristian Aybar Berroa of the Dominican Republic, who "illegally entered the United States on June 19, 2022, and was released into the country on interim parole pending his immigration hearing," was taken into custody, DHS said Monday upon his arrest.

He is suspected of committing several crimes while on parole, including 2nd degree reckless endangerment in May 2023 and 4th degree felony grand larceny and petit larceny in March and April 2024.

SHOOTER WHO OPENED FIRE ON BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN SOUTH TEXAS IDENTIFIED BY POLICE CHIEF

In February of this year, Berroa was arrested for 2nd degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and for driving without a license, according to DHS.

"On June 12, 2025, Berroa pled guilty to petit larceny at the Bronx County Supreme Court. This plea was made in consolidation of all his previous arrests, and he was conditionally discharged and allowed to roam the streets of NYC," it also said. "A judge ordered Berroa a final order of removal on January 3, 2023."

New York is a sanctuary city for illegal aliens, and does not comply with ICE detainer holds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nuna and Berroa are expected to face federal charges.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.