Border security

Shooter who opened fire on Border Patrol agents in South Texas identified by police chief

The suspect was killed on the scene by agents returning fire.

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
Shooter found dead after firing at border patrol facility in McAllen, Texas Video

Shooter found dead after firing at border patrol facility in McAllen, Texas

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt discusses the most recent attack on border patrol agents in McAllen, Texas on ‘The Story’.

A shooter who allegedly opened fire on Border Patrol agents outside a federal building in McAllen, Texas, has been identified by authorities as 27-year-old Michigan resident Ryan Louis Mosqueda. 

An active shooter armed with tactical gear and a rifle opened fire upon Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Law enforcement believes the attack was a purposeful ambush targeting Border Patrol officials.

In a press conference after the shooting, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspected shooter as Mosqueda, saying he allegedly opened fire on the agents, firing "many, many dozens of rounds" at the building.

Rodriguez confirmed that the suspect was killed on the scene by agents returning fire. 

U.S. Border Patrol official and U.S. Customs and Border Protection building.

An active shooter armed with tactical gear and a rifle opened fire upon Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Law enforcement believes the attack was a purposeful ambush targeting Border Patrol officials. (Getty Images and ICE)

According to the police chief, there is no known motive yet for why Mosqueda allegedly opened fire on Border Patrol agents. 

He said the suspect is associated with an address in Michigan and that he arrived at the scene driving a vehicle with Michigan plates. He also mentioned that the suspect’s car had spray-painting on it with "some language on it," possibly Latin, that he could not decipher. 

According to Rodriguez, Mosqueda was reported missing from an address in nearby Weslaco and "an hour and a few minutes later he was at this particular location, opening fire on a federal building." 

McAllen City Hall

McAllen City Hall in Hidalgo County, Texas,  (iStock)

In a statement emailed to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for FBI San Antonio said that McAllen police received calls of shots being heard by a local Border Patrol facility near the McAllen International Airport at approximately 5:53 a.m. 

The spokesperson said the armed suspect, who they did not identify as Mosqueda but rather an "adult male," "engaged the law enforcement officers responding to the scene and officers returned fire." 

According to the spokesperson, one responding officer was injured in the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is now in stable condition. 

Gov. Kristi Noem poses with National Guard troops at the border in McAllen, Texas

Then South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem surveys the southern border with National Guard troops at McAllen, Texas in July 2021. Noem now serves as the head of the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration. (Office of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem)

The FBI representative said there is "currently no threat to public safety that we are aware of" and that the investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement by DHS on X, two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured during the shooting, including one shot in the knee. 

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

