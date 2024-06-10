Video shows Florida deputy use a broom to sweep gator away from restaurant

Florida law enforcement officials escorted an alligator out of a local restaurant after employees found it waiting by the door before opening for breakfast last week.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Peach’s Restaurant on SR 70 in Bradenton on Thursday for reports of an alligator.

When the deputies arrived, they located what appeared to be a nearly 5-foot alligator in front of the restaurant.

Video released by the sheriff’s office showed two deputies escorting the alligator away from the storefront, with one of them using a broom.

FLORIDA AUTHORITIES IN VIDEO WRANGLE, REMOVE MASSIVE ALLIGATOR FROM PATHWAY FREQUENTED BY SCHOOLCHILDREN

The video appears to show the gator being pushed down a ramp, with its legs moving side to side.

Once the trio made it to a wooded area, the gator was seen crawling up a curb before showing a little bit of resistance to the deputy and walking into the woods.

INVASIVE AFRICAN LIZARD SPOTTED MOVING NORTH IN FLORIDA

"They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this [gator] was ready for it when employees found him patiently waiting for them to open the Peach's on SR 70 this morning at 6 a.m.," the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. "Deputy Hartley kindly swept him off to a more comfortable wooded area."

FLORIDA MAN SURVIVES SHARK ATTACK AFTER ‘APEX PREDATOR’ PULLS HIM UNDERWATER, NARROWLY MISSES FEMORAL ARTERY

Wildlife officials say people should always keep a safe distance from alligators — they are wild animals and can be dangerous if provoked.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If there's concern about a Florida alligator, call the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.