Florida

Video shows Florida deputy use a broom to sweep gator away from restaurant

Authorities said the alligator was just looking for his breakfast

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy sweeps alligator away from Florida restaurant Video

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy sweeps alligator away from Florida restaurant

A deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida used a broom to escort an alligator from a restaurant to the woods. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida law enforcement officials escorted an alligator out of a local restaurant after employees found it waiting by the door before opening for breakfast last week.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Peach’s Restaurant on SR 70 in Bradenton on Thursday for reports of an alligator.

When the deputies arrived, they located what appeared to be a nearly 5-foot alligator in front of the restaurant.

Video released by the sheriff’s office showed two deputies escorting the alligator away from the storefront, with one of them using a broom.

Deputy using a broom to move the gator

Deputies in Manatee County, Florida, escorted an alligator back to the woods after it was spotted in front of a restaurant. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

The video appears to show the gator being pushed down a ramp, with its legs moving side to side.

Once the trio made it to a wooded area, the gator was seen crawling up a curb before showing a little bit of resistance to the deputy and walking into the woods.

Gator being pushed with a broom

The gator was pushed quite a distance from the restaurant to a wooded area. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

"They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this [gator] was ready for it when employees found him patiently waiting for them to open the Peach's on SR 70 this morning at 6 a.m.," the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. "Deputy Hartley kindly swept him off to a more comfortable wooded area."

Alligator walking away

The alligator snapped at the deputy before walking away. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Wildlife officials say people should always keep a safe distance from alligators — they are wild animals and can be dangerous if provoked. 

If there's concern about a Florida alligator, call the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.