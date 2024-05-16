Florida authorities in video wrangle, remove massive alligator from pathway frequented by schoolchildren

A 12-and-a-half-foot alligator spotted strolling along a pathway frequented by kids walking to and from a nearby school was recently wrangled by Florida law enforcement and safely relocated.

According to the Pinellas Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call earlier this week from a concerned resident who said that there was an alligator on a pathway often traversed by schoolchildren.

When deputies arrived in the wooded area, they quickly spotted the massive gator meandering along the path.

"When deputies arrived, they found this absolute dinosaur and promptly called Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) for assistance," Pinellas Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

FLORIDA MAN SURVIVES SHARK ATTACK AFTER ‘APEX PREDATOR’ PULLS HIM UNDERWATER, NARROWLY MISSES FEMORAL ARTERY

Video of the encounter showed the beast lumbering along a chain-link fence.

"Stay, I said, stay," an officer is heard saying. "Good boy."

The video cuts to FWC wrangling the writhing gator with a rope before they duct taped its massive jaws closed.

The agency said that the group of wranglers were "a bit fearful, but willing."

Before it was relocated to a sanctuary in southern Florida, officers were seen gently patting the large alligator to help it "de-stress."

INVASIVE AFRICAN LIZARD SPOTTED MOVING NORTH IN FLORIDA

According to FWC, May is the gator-mating season and the animals may be traveling to seek out a mate.

Staying safe around alligators

Wildlife officials say people should always keep a safe distance from alligators — they are wild animals and can be dangerous if provoked.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If there's concern about a Florida alligator, call the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.