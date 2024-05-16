Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida authorities in video wrangle, remove massive alligator from pathway frequented by schoolchildren

Footage of the encounter showed the giant alligator lumbering along a chain-link fence

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Florida authorities remove massive alligator from road: 'Absolute dinosaur' Video

Florida authorities remove massive alligator from road: 'Absolute dinosaur'

The Pinellas Sheriff's Office released footage of authorities removing a large alligator from a pathway where "kids walk through as they travel to and from school." (The Pinellas Sheriff's Office via Instagram)

A 12-and-a-half-foot alligator spotted strolling along a pathway frequented by kids walking to and from a nearby school was recently wrangled by Florida law enforcement and safely relocated.

According to the Pinellas Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call earlier this week from a concerned resident who said that there was an alligator on a pathway often traversed by schoolchildren.

When deputies arrived in the wooded area, they quickly spotted the massive gator meandering along the path.

"When deputies arrived, they found this absolute dinosaur and promptly called Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) for assistance," Pinellas Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Alligator

The 12-and-a-half alligator was seen wondering along a pathway that children frequented. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

Video of the encounter showed the beast lumbering along a chain-link fence.

"Stay, I said, stay," an officer is heard saying. "Good boy."

The video cuts to FWC wrangling the writhing gator with a rope before they duct taped its massive jaws closed.

The agency said that the group of wranglers were "a bit fearful, but willing."

Alligator

Once the reptile was wrangled, it was taken to a sanctuary in South Florida. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

Before it was relocated to a sanctuary in southern Florida, officers were seen gently patting the large alligator to help it "de-stress."

According to FWC, May is the gator-mating season and the animals may be traveling to seek out a mate.   

Alligator wrangling

According to FWC, May is the gator-mating season, and the animals may be traveling to seek out a mate.    (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

Staying safe around alligators

Wildlife officials say people should always keep a safe distance from alligators — they are wild animals and can be dangerous if provoked. 

If there's concern about a Florida alligator, call the FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.

