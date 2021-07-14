Video shows DoorDash driver contaminating Brooklyn cop’s Chipotle order

A DoorDash driver’s next run may be from the law after social-media video showed him digging his bare hands into a Chipotle order meant for a Brooklyn cop — to leave a handwritten note implying he contaminated the meal in a much worse way.

"Hope that d-k taste good bitch!" read the small note, misspelling a common vulgarism for the male genitalia.

The short video clip, posted to Facebook on Monday, shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce.

"Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic]," the video, posted by a user with the handle "So Certified," was captioned.

"I dreamed of moments like this," it continued. "god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u."

The video also shows a screenshot from the DoorDash app with instructions to deliver the order to the 61st Precinct’s station house on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

Police sources said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the cop for whom the order was intended sampled the food before realizing it had been tampered with.

Cops are investigating the contamination, and a DoorDash spokeswoman said the driver — who has not been publicly identified — has been booted from the service.

"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community," the spokeswoman said. "We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved."

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, added in a statement that "the actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account."

This story first appeared in the New York Post.