Video shows aftermath of train ride derailment at Missouri amusement park that left 7 injured

Missouri officials say Silver Dollar City park ride had 'up-to-date operating permit'

By Greg Norman , Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Video shows aftermath of train ride derailment at Missouri amusement park Video

Video shows aftermath of train ride derailment at Missouri amusement park

A train ride derailment at the Silver Dollar City amusement park near Branson, Missouri, left 7 injured. (Credit: Gary Eldridge via Spectee /TMX) 

A video has emerged Thursday showing the aftermath of a train ride derailment at the Silver Dollar City amusement park near Branson, Missouri

The accident Wednesday night left six guests and one employee injured, the park said, although an official from the Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management told FOX 4 Kansas City that none of the passengers had life-threatening injuries. 

"The ride had an up-to-date operating permit and Silver Dollar City is fully cooperating with the investigation," the Missouri Division of Fire Safety tweeted Thursday. 

Footage taken from the scene of the derailment showed three train cars that had their wheels completely separated from their undercarriages. 

TRAIN RIDE AT MISSOURI AMUSEMENT PARK DERAILS 

The train ride derailment at the Silver Dollar City amusement park left 7 injured.

The train ride derailment at the Silver Dollar City amusement park left 7 injured. (Gary Eldridge via Spectee /TMX)

The official who spoke to FOX 4 Kansas City also said that the train was almost full at the time of the accident. 

ORLANDO FREEFALL: OPERATING GROUP PLANS TO TAKE DOWN RIDE AFTER TEEN'S AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH

Silver Dollar City confirmed the accident on Twitter, saying they are "wholeheartedly" supporting guests and first responders. 

Three of the train cars in the Missouri derailment, as seen in the video, had their wheels completely separated from their undercarriages.

Three of the train cars in the Missouri derailment, as seen in the video, had their wheels completely separated from their undercarriages. (Gary Eldridge via Spectee /TMX)

"Silver Dollar confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam train derailed from the track," the statement read. 

Missouri officials said Thursday that the ride had an "up-to-date operating permit."

Missouri officials said Thursday that the ride had an "up-to-date operating permit." (Gary Eldridge via Spectee /TMX)

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the amusement park added. 

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line, which opened in 1962, is the oldest-operating ride at the Midwestern amusement park. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.