Video shows aftermath of train ride derailment at Missouri amusement park that left 7 injured

A video has emerged Thursday showing the aftermath of a train ride derailment at the Silver Dollar City amusement park near Branson, Missouri.

The accident Wednesday night left six guests and one employee injured, the park said, although an official from the Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management told FOX 4 Kansas City that none of the passengers had life-threatening injuries.

"The ride had an up-to-date operating permit and Silver Dollar City is fully cooperating with the investigation," the Missouri Division of Fire Safety tweeted Thursday.

Footage taken from the scene of the derailment showed three train cars that had their wheels completely separated from their undercarriages.

The official who spoke to FOX 4 Kansas City also said that the train was almost full at the time of the accident.

Silver Dollar City confirmed the accident on Twitter, saying they are "wholeheartedly" supporting guests and first responders.

"Silver Dollar confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam train derailed from the track," the statement read.

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the amusement park added.

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line, which opened in 1962, is the oldest-operating ride at the Midwestern amusement park.