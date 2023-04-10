Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Vermont toddler, found dead in brook, may have been dropped by father fleeing the scene of a crash

VT father was charged with operating under the influence, homicide

Associated Press
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy's father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN FOUND DEAD ON SIDE OF COHASSET ROAD: POLICE

A Vermont toddler was found dead in a brook in Massachusetts. Police claim the child's father dropped him as he fled the scene of an accident.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.