Vermont middle school suspends girls soccer coach without pay for 'misgendering' transgender player: report

A Vermont school district reportedly suspended a middle school girls soccer coach without pay after he refused to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns.

Orange Southwest Unified School District (OSSD) Superintendent Layne Millington announced in a letter Tuesday that Randolph Union Middle School in Randolph, Vermont, had suspended girls soccer coach Travis Allen for "misgendering" a student who identifies as transgender, according to The Daily Signal.

The letter from the superintendent claimed school officials harbor "significant concerns" about Allen's ability to "support" all student "as the law requires." While Vermont policy does not offer a one-size-fits-all solution to such situations, schools "must determine supports for transgender and gender nonconforming students on a case-by-case basis" to ensure no student feels "threatened or discriminated against."

When Allen reportedly declined the school's demand to issue a public apology for not using the transgender student's preferred pronouns, they ultimately suspended him.

Allen's suspension comes after the school district made headlines earlier this month when female students on the high school girls volleyball team were reportedly banned from using their own locker room upon objecting to a transgender student changing there, who is reportedly the same student in question.

Girls on the team alleged that their biologically male teammate made an "inappropriate remark" while the team was changing, which made some of them uncomfortable.

One of the girls on the team is Allen's daughter, Blake, who told local outlet WCAX-TV: "My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change. I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped."

Allen added that when students have gone to the school about their concerns, they were told that state law allows for transgender students to change in the locker room based on their gender identity.

WCAX-TV removed the original story following the backlash, according to VTDigger.

Fox News Digital left a voicemail with the school district, but did not receive a response by time of publication.