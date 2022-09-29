CBS News ripped for promoting study saying gender surgery for 14-year-olds 'improves' their lives

Conservative Twitter users were outraged by a recent CBS News article touting a study which claimed that transgender people between the ages of 14 and 24 have better lives after undergoing "top surgery."

The article reported Tuesday, "The quality of life of young transmasculine people dramatically improves after receiving top surgery — a mastectomy procedure that removes breast tissue — according to a study by Northwestern Medicine."

The study, which CBS News noted was published in peer-reviewed journal JAMA Pediatrics this week, "is the first to show that top surgery is ‘associated with significant improvement in chest dysphoria, gender congruence, and body image in transmasculine and nonbinary teens and young adults.’"

The test "compared two groups of patients ranging in ages from 14 to 24: one group of 36 patients received top surgery, and a control group of 34 patients received gender-affirming care, but did not get top surgery," the article stated.

Only three months after the surgeries, the Northwestern Medicine study recorded that the "patients who had the procedure experienced significantly less chest dysphoria than they had prior to surgery, while patients in the control group experienced around the same levels of chest dysphoria as they had at the start of their care."

The takeaway was that transgender patients who underwent gender surgeries felt better about their bodies three months after the operations than those who never surgically altered their physical appearances.

Conservatives were horrified that CBS News promoted the study, especially since it used 14-year-old children as part of its test group.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh went to work debunking the article and the study, tweeting, "Just in time, the propagandists are out with a ‘study’ which ‘proves’ that we have to chop the breasts off of children in order to improve their quality of life. The problem is that it takes all of 5 seconds to see that this study is abject, shameless bull---t."

He continued: "We need only focus on the fact that the study surveyed 36 double mastectomy patients THREE MONTHS after surgery. As they well know however, surgery regret and detransitioning takes a year or two or longer to set in. So they made sure not to cut the study off before that point."

He added another point, tweeting, "They did not include a group of females who received counseling to actually overcome their gender dysphoria and help them embrace and love their female bodies. This would be a true control group, but the ‘researchers’ excluded that option entirely from their study."

Conservative Twitter user DISSIDENT asked, "14 years old, huh?

Conservative YouTuber Viva Frei slammed CBS News, tweeting, "The euphemisms in this article are horrifying… ‘Top surgery’ for a mastectomy? And a mastectomy on a 14-year-old??? I thought they weren’t doing this on 14-year-olds. That’s what they said, no? The cosmetic removal of breasts of a 14-year-old child should be criminal. Period."

Commentator Lauren Chen commented, "It will never be ‘progressive’ to cut off a 14 year-old girl's breasts you sick f***s."

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, "It’s mind blowing that amoral psychiatrists and surgeons can trick children into thinking they need to have their sex organs amputated (for profit!) but it’s illegal for parents to tell a girl she’s a girl, because that’s ‘conversion therapy.’"

In an earlier tweet, Cheong wrote, "They claimed just days ago that Libs of TikTok and Matt Walsh were lying about these surgeries. Now they’re celebrating these unnecessary surgeries as being good for teenage girls."

The Daily Wire senior writer Ryan Saavedra provided his summary of the CBS News story, tweeting, "CBS News: In order to make kids happy, you must mutilate their reproductive organs."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted, "They sure went from a thing that isn't happening to a thing that is happening is good in like 3 days flat."

Author Josh Steimle asked, "Can you imagine sending this tweet back in time just five years? Everyone would have flipped out. Now we're supposed to believe this is a respectable consensus position."