Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont fire destroys barn in Grand Isle, kills up to 40 trapped cows

About 140 cows where able to escape the VT farm

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.

When firefighters arrived, they and residents were able to open doors to allow many of the cows trapped inside out. About 140 cows escaped the flames, police said.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, REELING FROM HIGHEST NUMBER OF HOMICIDES IN DECADES AFTER DEFUNDING POLICE

A fire burned down a Vermont barn and killed 40 cows on Monday night.

A fire burned down a Vermont barn and killed 40 cows on Monday night.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the corner of the barn near a garage door that led to the manure pit. A farm worker had used a propane torch to thaw frozen manure around the door and investigators believe that started a smoldering fire that spread, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The barn is a total loss estimated at $300,000, police said.