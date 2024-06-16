Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Venezuelan migrants allegedly carjack off-duty NYPD officer's personal vehicle at gunpoint: report

Off-duty NYPD officer's personal BMW taken; iPad left inside used to track it down

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Two suspects who authorities believe are Venezuelan migrants were arrested for allegedly carjacking an off-duty New York Police Department officer in Harlem, the New York Post reported.

Sources told the newspaper one of the men was carrying a fully automatic pistol as the pair drew their guns and approached the officer, who was sitting inside his personal 2020 BMW around 11:30 p.m. Friday at West 146 Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

One of the suspects reportedly knocked the officer's gun out of his hand, demanded the officer turn over his keys and then drove off. 

The officer's iPad was in the car at the time, and investigators used it to find the car after the theft. They found the car empty less than a mile away, sources told the Post. 

NYPD off-duty carjacking perp tattoos

At least one of the suspects can be seen with tattoos that are believed to have Venezuelan gang connections. (LP Media)

Police eventually found the two suspects while searching the area and recovered two guns. The two men have been identified as Jomar Crespo, 21, and Jose Rivera, 20, of Waterbury, Connecticut, according to local reports.

Suspects accused of carjacking NYPD officer

Sources told the New York Post the suspects gave fake names to police. (LP Media)

Photos show one of the suspects with tattoos on his neck that are believed to be associated with a Venezuelan gang.

Perp walk NYPD migrant attack

The suspects were identified as Jomar Crespo, 21, and Jose Rivera, 20, with a shared address in Waterbury, Conn. (LP Media)

NYPD off-duty carjacking second suspect

One of the men charged with carjacking an off-duty NYPD officer's personal vehicle is shown in handcuffs and ankle shackles. (LP Media)

The NYPD did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry, but local reports indicate the two were charged with robbery, grand larceny of a vehicle, criminal possession of a machine gun, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, making rapid-fire modifications to a gun, and unlawful possession of an ammo feed device.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.