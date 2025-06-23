Venezuelan gang suspect in US illegally allegedly attempts to murder federal agent during arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspected member of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) is in federal custody after allegedly attempting to kill one law enforcement officer and injuring another during a traffic stop.

Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, 30, is charged with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assault of a federal officer with infliction of bodily injury, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Federal prosecutors allege Hurtado-Cariaco, a Venezuelan national residing in the country illegally and a suspected member of the notorious TdA gang, attacked two law enforcement officers during a June 18 traffic stop in Bellevue, Nebraska.

WATCH: US INTEL'S TAKE ON TDA GANG MISSES MARK ON TIES TO MADURO REGIME, EX-VENEZUELA ARMY OFFICER SAYS

"Deadly violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated by this Department of Justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "We have charged this illegal alien with attempted murder."

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI encountered Hurtado-Cariaco near his Sarpy County home when they attempted to carry out an active immigration-related warrant for his arrest, according to the DOJ.

The agents subsequently initiated a traffic stop, directing Hurtado-Cariaco to pull his vehicle over and exit with his arms raised. As the agents attempted to place Hurtado-Cariaco in handcuffs, he allegedly attacked one agent and proceeded to drag them to the ground.

VIOLENT VENEZUELAN GANG EXPLOITS TECHNOLOGY TO TURBOCHARGE ITS DOMINANCE: EXPERTS

Hurtado-Cariaco managed to throw the agent off of him, resulting in one agent striking her head and elbow on the pavement, prosecutors allege.

"[The agent] injured her head and elbow, but [she] rose up off the ground and began to try again to get Hurtado-Cariaco into federal custody," the criminal complaint reveals.

A second agent continued to attempt to detain Hurtado-Cariaco, with both agents working together to place handcuffs on him, resulting in a "more violent reaction" as the three individuals fell to the ground in the scuffle.

DOJ INDICTS ALLEGED HIGH-RANKING TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER ON TERRORISM CHARGES FOR THE FIRST TIME

While on the ground, Hurtado-Cariaco crawled behind the injured agent and proceeded to place her in a chokehold, while ignoring commands from the second agent, according to the DOJ.

"Hurtado-Cariaco appeared to choose to continue choking [the agent] rather than simply flee the scene," the complaint states.

In an attempt to stop the attack, the second agent also placed Hurtado-Cariaco in a chokehold, forcing him to release the injured agent. Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly broke free from the chokehold and ran away on foot, with authorities locating him at his nearby apartment and taking him into custody.

VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT USES TREN DE ARAGUA AS PROXIES TO UNDERMINE US PUBLIC SAFETY, FBI ASSESSMENT FINDS

"Violence against federal law enforcement officers in the line of duty will not be tolerated in Nebraska," U.S. Attorney Lesley A. Woods said in a statement, adding, "These federal agents maintained their professionalism while being met with potentially fatal violence. Despite sustaining injuries, the agents did not give up and made a successful arrest."

Following Hurtado-Cariaco’s arrest, the injured agent was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurtado-Cariaco has been ordered to remain in federal custody and faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He initially entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and was removed by Border Patrol agents, but re-entered the country in 2024, a Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Hurtado-Cariaco's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"The arrest and prosecution of this vicious Tren de Aragua gang member underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our law enforcement officers in the line of duty," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. "Violent attacks from terrorists against those who serve our communities will be met with swift and decisive justice."