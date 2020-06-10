Vandals pull down Columbus statue in Richmond, throw it in lake

Protesters in Richmond, Va., Tuesday night reportedly pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus, spray painted it, set it on fire and threw it in a lake.

The vandalism followed a peaceful protest for indigenous people, according to WWBT-TV in Richmond.

The statue was torn down using ropes around 9 p.m. in William Byrd Park. The same method was used by protesters to take down a statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham a few miles away in Monroe Park on Saturday.

Vandals then spray painted the Columbus statue, lit it on fire and threw it in nearby Fountain Lake.

WWBT said some of the vandals even attacked one of their photographers, grabbing him, threatening him with boards and telling him to leave.

The statue’s base was also spray painted and someone left a cardboard sign on top of it which read “Columbus represents genocide.”

One of the vandals told WRIC-TV they spontaneously decided to remove the statue after protesters started chanting “Tear it down!”

The statue is owned by the city.