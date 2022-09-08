Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Uvalde police respond to shooting with 'injured victims' at park months after school massacre

Gunfire broke out at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m., police said

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Uvalde public schools back in session Video

Uvalde public schools back in session

A martial arts instructor and a private school teacher say their enrollment numbers have increased significantly since the mass shooting in May.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating a "suspected gang-related shooting" at a downtown park in Uvalde, Texas, that left multiple people injured on Thursday, authorities said. 

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Uvalde Memorial Park. Police urged the public to stay away  from the area, saying that it's an active crime scene. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting along with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office. 

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3.

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3. (AP/Eric Gay)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded or how extensive the injuries were. 

It comes less than four months after a shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 