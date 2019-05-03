Utah woman allegedly gave boyfriend drain cleaner to ‘go into eternal sleep’: report

A Utah woman who was arrested earlier this week for allegedly giving her a boyfriend a spoonful of drain cleaner told police she wanted him to “go into eternal sleep.”

Police were called to a Salt Lake City hospital around 8:40 p.m. on Monday for a 50-year-old man who’d swallowed drain cleaner, a probable cause statement said.

Elle Yoshio Weissman, 43, of South Salt Lake was arrested Tuesday and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and surreptitious administering of a certain substance – both second-degree felonies, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Weissman allegedly told police she gave her boyfriend a spoonful of Drano when he was partially asleep so he would “go into eternal sleep,” The Tribune reported, citing court documents.

According to a jail booking report, cited by KSL-TV, "Elle said her boyfriend thought she was giving him his medicine" and she was aware the Drano could kill him.

South Salt Lake police said her boyfriend survived the “eternal sleep” and is recovering in the hospital.