Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah

Utah father, daughter killed after bulldozer falls onto their truck: 'We are heartbroken'

Lifetime Products CEO Richard David Hendrickson, daughter Sally die in the crash

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Utah woman pleads for answers after brother's mysterious disappearance Video

Utah woman pleads for answers after brother's mysterious disappearance

Salt Lake City construction worker Justin Hooiman vanished after making plans to meet his mother at a Chipotle restaurant for lunch.

A Utah father and daughter are dead after a bulldozer fell on top of their pickup truck over the weekend.

Richard David Hendrickson, CEO and president of outdoor furniture company Lifetime Products, and his 16-year-old daughter, Sally, died in the crash at Ogden Canyon, the Utah Highway Patrol announced in a news release.

Authorities said the fatal accident happened at 12:49 p.m. Saturday after a tow truck carrying a mini bulldozer encountered a steep right-hand curve while driving on a highway.

UTAH TEEN SPEAKS OUT AFTER SHE AND CHURCH YOUTH GROUP SURVIVE LIGHTNING STRIKE: ‘A MIRACLE’

Richard David Hendrickson and daughter Sally were killed when a bulldozer fell off a tow truck and crashed into their truck.

Richard David Hendrickson and daughter Sally were killed when a bulldozer fell off a tow truck and crashed into their truck. (INSTAGRAM/@RICHARDDHENDRICKSON)

The steep turn reportedly caused the bulldozer to break free and slide off the tow truck toward Hendrickson's GMC pickup.

Hendrickson and Sally were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adult passengers left with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Bulldoze accident

The crash happened as "a tow truck carrying a mini bulldozer traveling eastbound" collided with an SUV that 57-year-old Richard David Hendrickson and his family were traveling in. (Utah Department of Corrections)

In a statement, Lifetime Products remembered Hendrickson as "more than a company leader."

"Richard was more than a company leader – he was also a visionary and a friend to many within our business and the wider community," the company said. "He is well-known for having a uniquely broad and extensive set of talents and interests."

DRUNK DRIVER GETS 17 YEARS FOR KILLING WOMAN, BABY IN 141 MPH CRASH

"His mechanical aptitude is legendary, often surprising the engineers throughout the company. He also excelled in finance, management, and sales," the statement reads. "Above all this, though, was his caring focus on people, both within Lifetime and among its vendors and suppliers. He was truly special in his ability to respectfully engage others, regardless of their position or level within the supply chain. His ability to connect with people bound all of his other talents together in a very special way."

In addition to his successful business, Richard was a stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

bulldoze accident

A father and his 16-year-old daughter in Utah were killed in a crash after a bulldozer fell on top of their vehicle. (Utah Department of Corrections)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared his condolences with the Hendrickson family on X, writing, "Richard was a friend and incredible leader."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are heartbroken by his tragic passing with his daughter Sally," Cox said. "We mourn with the surviving members of his family and pray they will find comfort and healing."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.