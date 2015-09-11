Utah couple finds injured Utah driver trapped inside car in secluded part of canyon for 2 days

Authorities say a couple looking for a scenic spot to take a photo found an injured Utah woman who was trapped inside her wrecked vehicle for two days in a secluded part of a canyon.

Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon tells the Daily Herald newspaper in Provo (http://bit.ly/1UH8FX1 ) that the couple heard faint calls for help Thursday and discovered 29-year-old Heather Blackwelder.

Spencer Dryden says he initially thought the sounds were children playing. But after the woman cried that she was stuck in her car, he rushed to look for water while his girlfriend called 911.

Authorities say Blackwelder had been trapped since crashing through a guardrail Tuesday and plummeting several hundred feet down the mountainside southeast of Salt Lake City.

She was flown to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.