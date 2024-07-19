Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

US Postal Service letter carrier shot in Chicago, officials say

Details about the shooting have not been disclosed by authorities

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was shot in Chicago Friday.

The shooting occurred before noon in the 12100 block of Harvard Avenue, FOX Chicago reported. 

USPS truck in Chicago

The location where a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was shot Friday in Chicago.  (WFLD)

Aerial footage captured by the news outlet shows a postal van near crime scene tape. Details about the victim or possible arrests have not been disclosed. 

CHICAGO VOTER CONFRONTS MAYOR JOHNSON OVER 'DISRESPECTFUL' MIGRANT FUNDING, SAYS CITY UNITED AGAINST HIM

Postal inspectors responded to the shooting, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told Fox News Digital.

Shooting scene in Chicago

Chicago Police at the location where a letter carrier was shot Friday.  (WFLD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Inspectors are working alongside our law enforcement partners, including the Chicago Police Department," the agency said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.