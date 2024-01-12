Expand / Collapse search
US Navy helicopter crashes into bay during training exercise in Southern California

The MH-60R Seahawk is the Navy's main helicopter for anti-submarine warfare, although it can perform a variety of missions

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in Southern California on Thursday night, according to a military spokesperson.

A MH-60R Seahawk crashed in the waters of San Diego Bay shortly after 6:30 p.m., as the aircraft was participating in a training exercise, according to Cmdr. Beth Teach of the Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet. All six crew members survived the crash.

"Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location," the statement said. The surviving crew members were rescued from the water, taken ashore and underwent medical evaluations.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known. Navy officials said none suffered any critical or life-threatening injuries.

Helicopter, personnel waving

A MH-60R Seahawk crashed in the waters of San Diego Bay shortly after 6:30 p.m., a spokesperson said. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

Fire Department personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash site in Coronado, across an inlet from San Diego.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Helicopter above water

Fire Department personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the  crash site in Coronado, across an inlet from San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

According to the Navy, the aircraft was from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron 41.

According to its website, the fleet squadron is based at Naval Air Station North Island on the Coronado peninsula and trains air crews on the MH-60R Seahawk.

Helicopter on a ship's deck

The MH-60R Seahawk is the Navy's main helicopter for anti-submarine warfare. It can also perform a wide variety of missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

The MH-60R Seahawk is the Navy's main helicopter for anti-submarine warfare. It can also perform a wide variety of missions, including reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations, per a Navy website.

This report is developing and will be updated with additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.