2 US sailors hit with charges tied to national security, China, AP reports

The U.S. Department of Justice arrested two U.S. Navy sailors on national security charges relating to China on Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

It is unclear whether the two sailors are connected in any way. The first, a 22-year-old assigned to a vessel in San Diego, was arrested on an espionage charge relating to a conspiracy to share intelligence with a Chinese official.

The second sailor, based near Los Angeles, is charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official.

DOJ officials have not identified either U.S. sailor by name. A DOJ spokesman detailed the charges against each of the members, however.

TAIWAN DETAINS MILITARY OFFICER AND COLLABORATORS OVER ALLEGED ESPIONAGE FOR CHINA

"In the first case out of the central district, the defendant, a petty officer who served as a construction engineer, is charged with conspiring with a PRC intelligence officer to collect and transmit sensitive military information about naval operations," the spokesman said during a Thursday press briefing.

GALLAGHER ROLLS OUT 'RETROACTIVE FOREIGN AGENTS REGISTRATION ACT' WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

"The defendant allegedly accepted bribes and gave the PRC intelligence officer photographs and videos of military exercise plans, operational orders and electrical systems.," he added.

"In the second case, out of the southern district, the defendant faces charges for espionage and for violating our export control laws, for collecting and transmitting sensitive national defense information at the direction of a PRC intelligence officer," the spokesman continued.

HOUSE CHINA COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS XI ‘DEADLY SERIOUS’ ABOUT INVADING TAIWAN

"As tasked by the intelligence officer, the defendant allegedly transmitted or attempted to transmit more than 50 manuals and other documents containing technical and mechanical data about naval amphibious assault ships. Several of these materials were allegedly marked with export control warnings and contained details about the power structure, weapons systems and damage control aboard those ships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DOJ officials say China "stands apart" from all other adversarial nations in the threat it poses to the national security of the United States.

"China is unrivaled in the audacity and the range of its malign efforts to subvert our laws," the official said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.