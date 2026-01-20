Expand / Collapse search
Crime

US Marshals nab fugitive hiding under child's bed: officials

Officers also seized a handgun and high-capacity magazines during a search

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

The United States Marshals Service arrested a fugitive in Washington state last week after authorities said he was discovered hiding beneath a child’s bed.

U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested Keantray Davon Bryant-Muellner on Friday in Spokane, Wash. Authorities said he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating probation tied to a 2024 arrest that included firearm and assault charges.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force surrounded and sealed off a residence near the 3000 block of South Regal Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service said.

U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect during a nighttime operation in Spokane, Washington.

U.S. Marshals take a suspect into custody during a fugitive arrest in Spokane, Wash. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Officers then removed a glass sliding door to gain entry after repeated law enforcement commands. Two uninvolved adults rushed out of the home, authorities said.

During a methodical search, law enforcement discovered Bryant-Muellner attempting to conceal himself beneath a child’s bed, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He surrendered without incident, officials said.

Law enforcement officer holding a handgun recovered during a fugitive arrest in Spokane, Washington.

A handgun was recovered during the arrest of a fugitive who authorities said was found hiding under a child’s bed in Spokane, Wash. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Authorities said officers seized a handgun and high-capacity magazines during a lawful probation search following the arrest.

"The arrest reflects the strength of our partnerships and the teamwork among local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies," Craig Thayer, the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington, said in a statement.

U.S. Marshals agents wearing tactical vests walk through a public park.

U.S. Marshals walk through a public park during an operation. (Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"With gun violence continuing to plague Spokane, every violent offender arrested and every firearm taken off the street makes our communities safer," Thayer added.

The arrest was carried out by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, with assistance from the FBI, the Spokane Police Department and the Washington State Department of Corrections, authorities said.

