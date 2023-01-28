Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's main gate temporarily closed after driver attempted to gain access

A car was driven into security barriers at the military base

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
The U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton announced Friday night that its main gate was temporarily closed after a driver attempted to ram their vehicle into security barriers.

A car had been driven into security barriers at around 6:30 p.m. local time, prompting a closure of the Main Gate.

The vehicle reportedly caught fire after crashing into the barriers.

LA OFFICIALS WERE TRYING TO INVESTIGATE A BATTERY SUSPECT WHEN A FIRE ERUPTED ON THE BUILDING

"We can confirm at approximately 6:30 p.m. there was an attempt to gain unauthorized access to the installation," Camp Pendleton wrote in a tweet.

"The MCB Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall Office deployed the final denial barriers and disabled the vehicle. We will provide further information when available," the post continued.

MORE THAN 100 FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE LOS ANGELES APARTMENT COMPLEX FIRE, 1 INJURED

Visitors were advised to seek entry through the Del Mar Gate.

Camp Pendleton has since announced that the Main Gate has been reopened. It is unclear why the driver attempted to gain access to the military base.