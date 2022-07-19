Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

US heat threatens 100M+ from Northeast to Plains

The Southwest, Great Basin will experience flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Dangerous temperatures are once again the biggest weather headline across the U.S. on Tuesday, with more than 100 million people under heat advisories from the Plains up into the Northeast.  

Many big cities will be reaching 100 degrees or higher, with the added humidity making it really difficult to be outside for a great length of time.

Heat alerts across the U.S. through Tuesday night

Heat alerts across the U.S. through Tuesday night (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas across the upper Midwest, the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will feel some relief as a cold front moves through the region.  

Storms over the Great Lakes

Storms over the Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)

That front will bring some thunderstorms and the risk of flash flooding.  

The threat of flash flooding in the Southwest.

The threat of flash flooding in the Southwest. (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain with isolated flash flooding will be possible over the Southwest and Great Basin, as the monsoon season is still in full swing. 

