US

US fighter jets scrambled after aircraft violates restricted airspace near Biden's Delaware home

The Secret Service and FAA are investigating the incident

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
A civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace in Delaware Saturday afternoon prompted fighter jets to scramble because the president was at his home in Wilmington, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, said. 

"Shortly after 2 p.m., a civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware," Guglielmi said. 

He said the fighter jets were scrambled "as a precaution" and the civilian aircraft landed safely at a nearby airport. 

Guglielmi added that the president's movements weren't impacted.

Agents from the Secret Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. 