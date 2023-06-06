US FDA approves Cue Health's at-home COVID test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Cue Health's at-home COVID-19 test, the first coronavirus test to get marketing authorization using a traditional premarket review, the agency said.

The FDA said this was the first ever at-home test authorized using the traditional review process for any respiratory illness.

"This is part of the FDA's broader effort to advance the development and availability of at-home tests for a variety of medical conditions to expand patient access to testing," FDA official Jeff Shuren said in a statement.