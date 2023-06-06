Expand / Collapse search
US FDA approves Cue Health's at-home COVID test

New test will be first at-home COVID-19 test using a traditional premarket review process

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Cue Health's at-home COVID-19 test, the first coronavirus test to get marketing authorization using a traditional premarket review, the agency said.

The FDA said this was the first ever at-home test authorized using the traditional review process for any respiratory illness.

COVID-19 testing

People queue to be tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., on Dec. 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

"This is part of the FDA's broader effort to advance the development and availability of at-home tests for a variety of medical conditions to expand patient access to testing," FDA official Jeff Shuren said in a statement.