Washington DC
Published

US Capitol Police arrest two suspects in Union Station shooting that left one injured

Capitol Police worked with Amtrak Police and Metropolitan Police on the investigation

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
U.S. Capitol Police arrested two people they believe were involved in a shooting at Union Station on Wednesday. 

A Capitol Police officer heard gunshots ring out at Union Station at about 4 p.m., according to a press release. At about the same time, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police received a call to assist Amtrak police with the incident, according to FOX 5 DC

Capitol Police arrested two suspects in a shooting at Union Station that left one person injured.

Capitol Police arrested two suspects in a shooting at Union Station that left one person injured.

Capitol Police said one of the people they arrested had a handgun. 

"Amtrak Police, in cooperation with MPD and Capital Police, is investigating a shooting that took place today at Washington Union Station," Amtrak told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The incident happened in the west wing of station. One person suffered a minor foot injury and was transported to a local hospital. Another person is in custody. The investigation is ongoing."

Capitol Police officers found the two suspects near North Capitol Street and H Street. 

