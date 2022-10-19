Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

US Capitol Police arrest man with weapons in his van, was there to 'deliver documents' to SCOTUS: officials

Police say the individuals told investigators they were there to 'deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The United States Capitol Police arrested a Georgia man who had weapons in his vehicle parked outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Officials say that USCP officers noticed a small white van illegally parked outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m. along the 100 block of East Capitol Street. 

The driver of the van told officers that he "had guns in the van," according to a statement from the USCP. When officers entered the van, they found two handguns and a shotgun, police said.

While police searched the van, the driver, a woman, and another man were detained. Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, 80, was arrested and charged with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK: PROSECUTORS SHOW NEW IMAGES OF DARRELL BROOKS' MANGLED SUV IN MURDER TRIAL

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to police, the individuals said that they were "here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court in Washington.

The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The other two people who were detained weren't arrested.

The Supreme Court  in Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court  in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"Weapons are banned from Capitol Grounds, yet dozens of people are arrested each year for violating the law," a USCP press release states.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.