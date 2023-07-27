US bank regulators unveil proposal to hike bank capital

U.S. bank regulators released a proposal Thursday that would direct the nation's largest banks to raise their capital, arguing a larger cushion is needed to ensure stability.

The proposal, if implemented, would raise capital an aggregate 16% for larger banks, and also apply several stricter rules to banks with over $100 billion in assets. The sweeping plan would overhaul how banks gauge risk in numerous areas, and in turn how much capital they must hold in reserve.

