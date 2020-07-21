Upstate NY arson investigators probing what caused 2 police-owned cars to catch fire

Upstate New York police, including arson investigators, are examining what caused two police-owned vehicles to go up in flames, authorities announced earlier this week.

A pair of vehicles owned by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office caught fire shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday while they were parked in the driveway of a home in the town of Clarkson, just shy of 20 miles west of Rochester, sheriff’s office officials said. The fire later spread to a portion of the house, though no one was hurt.

“This type of behavior is extremely concerning to me,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter in a statement. “Whatever the reason for this fire, know that our investigators are working diligently through the weekend to determine a cause. We are conducting a full court press to find out who is responsible. Make no mistake, we will find you and ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The release did not specifically identify arson as the cause of the fire, but several local media reports have identified the fire was set. Police said investigators from the agency’s Arson Task Force, the Criminal Investigations Section and the Major Felony Unit are investigating the blaze.

The motive behind the fire was not immediately clear, authorities said.

Police are reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage from neighboring homes, and the investigation is ongoing.