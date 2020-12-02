Expand / Collapse search
Upstate NY mayor busted with crack cocaine after brief chase: police

Massena Mayor Tim Currier was targeted as part of an undercover investigation

New York Post
The mayor of a small upstate New York village was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine, cops said.

Massena Mayor Tim Currier was busted after a brief police pursuit through the village near the Canadian border at about 12:25 p.m., according to authorities.

Currier, 55, was targeted as part of an undercover investigation of drug sales and possession, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Massena Mayor Tim Currier is accused of allegedly possessing crack cocaine.

Massena Mayor Tim Currier is accused of allegedly possessing crack cocaine. (St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

As Currier was fleeing police, he is accused of chucking one gram of crack out a passenger window.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer.

The mayor was arraigned remotely on Tuesday and ordered by Morristown Town Justice James Phillips to reappear at a later date.

Currier has been Massena’s mayor since 2014. Before that, he was chief of the Massena Police Department.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.