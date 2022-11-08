Unsettled weather in West could impact voter turnout

It’s Election Day and most of the country is quiet except the West, where heavy rain and mountain snow could impact voter turnout, especially for Nevada, a closely watched state.

DESANTIS ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR 34 FLORIDA COUNTIES AHEAD OF APPROACHING SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE

Flash flooding will be a concern for California.

Feet of snow will pile up over sections of the Sierra Nevada, Intermountain West and the Rockies.

Meanwhile, Florida has a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall across the East Coast.

Impacts will be widespread across the state before the system moves north through the weekend.