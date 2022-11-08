Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Unsettled weather in West could impact voter turnout

Nevada, a closely watched state on Election Day, could be affected by adverse weather

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s Election Day and most of the country is quiet except the West, where heavy rain and mountain snow could impact voter turnout, especially for Nevada, a closely watched state. 

DESANTIS ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR 34 FLORIDA COUNTIES AHEAD OF APPROACHING SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE

Election Day weather in the western U.S.

Election Day weather in the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding will be a concern for California.  

Snow forecast in the western U.S,

Snow forecast in the western U.S, (Credit: Fox News)

Feet of snow will pile up over sections of the Sierra Nevada, Intermountain West and the Rockies.

Rain forecast across the East Coast

Rain forecast across the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, Florida has a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall across the East Coast.  

Tropical Storm Nicole's forecast track

Tropical Storm Nicole's forecast track (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Impacts will be widespread across the state before the system moves north through the weekend. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."