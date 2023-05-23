Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Unsettled weather in Plains states will bring threat of tornadoes, large hail

Midwest, northern Plains will see unseasonably warm temperatures

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms continue to threaten parts of the central and southern Plains. 

3 WESTERN STATES AGREE TO CUT WATER USE FROM DROUGHT-STRICKEN COLORADO RIVER

Rounds of storms across the Plains

Rounds of storms across the Plains on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

The unsettled weather will bring large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes on Tuesday.  

Memorial Day rain through Monday

Memorial Day rain through Monday in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

We’re also watching a system off the coast of Florida that will help enhance showers and thunderstorms over the next few days and into the Memorial Day weekend for the Southeast and mid-Atlantic region.  

This comes as unseasonably warm temperatures continue for the Midwest and northern Plains.  

Florida rainfall through Wednesday

Rain still to come through Wednesday in Florida (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Cooler air associated with a cold front will move in on Tuesday night.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."