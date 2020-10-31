Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Police declare unlawful assembly in Beverly Hills after Trump supporters and counterprotesters clash

A "USA Freedom Rally" was planned

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Beverly Hills Police Department declared an unlawful assembly Saturday after fights broke out between Trump supporters and counterprotesters. 

The "USA Freedom Rally" was planned for 3 p.m. PT featuring multiple Republican California congressional candidates.

Skirmishes broke out between the Trump supporters and counterprotesters dressed in all black before the rally could begin. 

GUNFIRE REPORTED AT PORTLAND-AREA PROTEST AFTER BLACK MAN KILLED BY DEPUTIES

A video posted on Twitter shows police forming a line and ordering protesters to disperse. 

The Beverly Hill Police Department was already on high alert Saturday before the protests began. 

"Beginning on Halloween and through Election week, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) will be on full alert throughout the residential and business districts," BHPD said in a news release Oct. 23. "Additionally, other law enforcement personnel and private security companies will offer support and coordinate closely with BHPD."

Businesses in Beverly Hills also had boarded up Saturday in preparation for potential unrest, Patch reported

