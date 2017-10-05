University: Suspended frat made new members eat until sick

Southern Methodist University has suspended a fraternity accused of forcing new members to eat hot peppers and red onions and drink milk until they threw up.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas school and the national office of the Kappa Alpha Order have suspended the fraternity's Beta Lambda chapter.

The suspension follows an investigation into hazing at the fraternity during the spring semester. The university says in a letter to parents that evidence shows new members were paddled and forced to wear vomit-covered clothes.

The national office says it has an agreement with SMU for the fraternity to return in 2021.

Last year, a Kappa Alpha Order chapter in Virginia was suspended for sending a sexist email to students. Another in Missouri was suspended over a hazing incident.