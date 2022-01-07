Pennsylvania university tells students to 'shelter in place' after arriving on campus due to coronavirus

The University of Pittsburgh is asking that students "shelter in place" in their residence halls after arriving at campus due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the university's website, students living on and off-campus are instructed to "shelter in place" for at least 5 days after arriving.

"A University-wide shelter-in-place period will begin on Saturday, Jan. 8 on all campuses. After arriving, students should shelter in place for at least 5 days, whether you live on or off-campus," reads the university announcement.

The announcement instructs students to "limit close contacts," "interact virtually" and encourages students to use technology to interact with friends.

"If you’ve developed a set of close contacts outside your pod, we highly encourage you to use virtual and technology-based connections for socializing during the shelter-in-place period," the announcement states.

Under the "shelter in place" guidelines, students are permitted to leave their room or apartment to attend classes, pick up food, exercise safely, work, studying in the library, and shopping "for essentials and medical needs."

Group work should also be held virtually, according to the announcement.

Other American colleges and universities are also imposing their own "shelter in place" guidelines for students.

At Santa Clara University, a Jan. 6 announcement outlined their "Winter Shelter in Place Guidelines," which includes the possibility of having residence halls or floors "shelter in place" if there is an uptick in coronavirus cases in that particular area within a 48-72 hour period.

According to the announcement, the "initial shelter-in-place period" can last for up to seven days, and could be extended based on testing results from residents in the area.

During the time when residents are sheltering in place at their residence hall, they are permitted to "leave to seek medical care, use the bathroom, pick up food, and take COVID-19 tests."

Students impacted can also "take walks, study, and eat outside in groups of four (4) or less."

The university will also deliver three meals to residents per day to impacted students.

A message from University of Rochester administration members on Jan. 5 instructed students who are currently on campus to "shelter in place," and told students who have not already moved-in to "delay their return."

The university also announced that most classes would be held online in January.

Yale University is instructing students to avoid going to local businesses until at least Feb. 7.