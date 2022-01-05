Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Yale students must quarantine on campus amid COVID-19 surge, encouraged not to eat at local restaurants

For meals, students have access to 'grab-and-go' food from the school or may order curbside pickup

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Hundreds of schools cancel in-person classes due to COVID Video

Hundreds of schools cancel in-person classes due to COVID

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson warns of the damage to future generations.

All Yale University students returning to its New Haven, Connecticut, campus after winter break must quarantine until they test negative for COVID-19, the school's newspaper reported.

Students are also being instructed to avoid eating at local restaurants, even if outdoors, the Yale Daily News reported, citing an email from the school.

Students are allowed to return to campus between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4, during which time they must quarantine in their dorms until their "arrival" tests are negative. The campus-wide quarantine ends Feb. 7, the school announced on Dec. 22.

Yale University campus on April 4, 2015. (iStock)

Yale University campus on April 4, 2015. (iStock)

"The fall term demonstrated how effective the health and safety measures we have established are at preventing the spread of COVID-19," Yale President Peter Salovey said in the Dec. 22 announcement. "Most of the transmissions resulted from off-campus social gatherings or within households."

COLLEGE STUDENTS FACE UNCERTAINTY AS SCHOOLS REVERT TO REMOTE CLASSES, DELAY SPRING SEMESTER AMID OMICRON RISE

For meals, students have access to "grab-and-go" food from the school or may order curbside pickup —  rather than eat indoors or outdoors —  from local establishments, the paper reported.

An abandoned mask rests on Yale's Cross Campus in New Haven, Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

An abandoned mask rests on Yale's Cross Campus in New Haven, Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"If your arrival test is negative, you may move around campus, but avoid local businesses, restaurants and bars, including outdoor dining or drinking," the email states, adding that students must follow the guidelines whether they live on or off-campus.

GEORGETOWN LAW STUDENTS REQUEST TUITION REDUCTION OVER VIRTUAL LEARNING FOR SPRING SEMESTER

New Haven is reporting about 103 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state's COVID-19 tracker. More than 60% of New Haven residents are fully vaccinated. 

At Yale, nearly 100% of undergraduate and graduate students are fully vaccinated, and more than 90% of staff are fully vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday, four students on campus and 28 teachers or staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. More than 1,800 individuals at the university have been tested for the virus within the last seven days, according to Yale's COVID-19 tracker

Tuition for on-campus Yale undergraduate students, including room and board, totals $77,750, the school's website states.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money