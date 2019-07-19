University of Central Florida student told alleged rape victim ' I just really wanted to have sex': police

A University of Central Florida student accused of rape allegedly told the victim that he “just really wanted to have sex,” a police affidavit revealed Friday.

Jamie Polanco, 21, was arrested at a student apartment complex on the UCF campus Friday and was charged with sexual battery after a recorded phone call between he and the victim appeared to show him confessing to a June assault, FOX 35 reported.

Polanco and the victim were watching a basketball game in his bedroom at the Knights Krossing Apartments complex on June 10 when police say he tried to have sex with the victim.

The victim, who has not been identified, told Polanco that they did not want to have sex. The suspect allegedly pulled the victim’s shorts down and forced himself on them, despite the victim fighting back.

A police affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel revealed that the victim only told police about the alleged attack Thursday after Polanco reportedly showed up at their door. The victim told police that Polanco covered their peephole but fled before officers arrived.

In a phone call recorded by police, the victim spoke to Polanco about the June 10 assault where he reportedly confessed to forcing himself on them despite remembering “you saying no.”

“I guess I just really wanted to have sex,” Polanco told the victim according to the affidavit. “I do remember having sex and I do remember you saying no.”

The suspect was also heard saying sorry in the recorded conversation, adding “I didn't know what was going through my head” and “I can’t blame the alcohol.”

Polanco was booked into the Orange County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond, the New York Post reported.