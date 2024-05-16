University of Michigan regent says anti-Israel protesters intruded at his home at 4:40 AM: 'Not peaceful'

University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker said masked anti-Israel protesters intruded at his home "with a list of demands" early Wednesday morning while his wife and children were sleeping inside.

In a post on X with more than 1 million views, Acker said a "masked intruder" showed up at his residence with a list of demands, "including defending the police."

"My three daughters were asleep in their beds, and thankfully unaware of what transpired," Acker wrote.

In a news release, the University of Michigan said more than 30 student protesters staged demonstrations at the private residences of at least one Board of Regents member and went to several other residences. The protesters placed tents and fake corpses wrapped in bloodied sheets on the lawn, marched and chanted in the early morning and posted lists of demands on doors.

The protesters hid their identities with masks. On social media, the university's chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and Transparency, Accountability, Humanity, Reparations, Investment, Resistance (TAHRIR) Coalition took credit for the demonstrations. The same groups were responsible for organizing the anti-Israel encampment on the university's Central Campus Diag, school officials said.

The university said the protesters began to disperse after law enforcement arrived on the scene.

"This form of protest is not peaceful," Acker wrote. "Public officials should not be subject to this sort of intimidating conduct, and this behavior is unacceptable from any Michigan community member, especially one led by someone who called for the death of people they disagree with."

The university said tactics embraced by the protesters were "a significant and dangerous escalation" in anti-Israel protests that have been occurring on campus. The student groups behind the action said the boundaries of a Gaza encampment on the school's campus are now "limitless."

During the school's May 4th commencement ceremony, a group of roughly 50 protesters displaying Palestinian flags and chanting antisemitic slogans marched toward the stage as U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro was speaking and addressing newly commissioned officers.

In addition, planes flew overhead displaying pro-Palestinian slogans and some of the protesters wore keffiyehs, clothing that has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, graduate Benny Shaevsky told Fox News Digital. Law enforcement confronted the protesters and pushed them toward the back where they remained for the rest of the event, he said.

For approximately three weeks, the University of Michigan has contended with an anti-Israel encampment that sprung up as part of the nationwide protest movement that began at Columbia University in New York City in April. Protesters have clashed with authorities and the school has reported incidents of vandalism. They have demanded that the school fully divest from companies invested in Israel and claimed a third of the university's $18 billion endowment is tied to Israel, which the school has denied, MLive reported.

While the school says it respects the free speech rights of students, officials clarified that "going to an individual’s private residence is intimidating behavior and, in this instance, illegal trespassing. This kind of conduct is not protected speech; it’s dangerous and unacceptable."

"I will not be intimidated," said Acker.

"In the wake of the 2020 election, public officials here in Michigan were subjected to threats from mobs of election deniers who engaged in similar conduct. No group, on the right or left, should engage in this behavior, and it cannot be tolerated in any free society."

The anti-Israel encampment at the University of Michigan remains on campus. The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether police will be called to remove the tents.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.