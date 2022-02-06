Universities nationwide host 'Sex Week' ahead of Valentine's Day

Colleges and universities across America are hosting "Sex Week" ahead of Valentine's Day.

Events that are being held during these "Sex Week" events include "SEXtravaganza," "Freaky Friday: A Beginner's Guide to Pleasure," "Condom Bingo," and more.

Ohio State University, University of Texas at El Paso, Tulane University in New Orleans, Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, and the University of California, Riverside, are among the institutions hosting "Sex Week" events in February.

Hood College, for example, is hosting "Condom Bingo" with the Queer Student Union, stating in the event description that participants will play bingo "with a Sex Week-themed twist!"

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY INVITES STUDENTS TO MAKE 'ART' WITH CONDOMS: 'LATEXHIBITION'

"Lunch and Learn Reproductive Journeys of Trans and Non-binary People," is another event taking place during the Hood College "Sex Week."

At Ohio State University, a student organization called Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness is hosting a "Sex Week" that is sponsored by several university departments.

"Treat Yourself: Masturbation and Self-Exploration," is one event at the student-led "Sex Week."

Another event is titled "Great Minds Kink Alike with Lions Den," which helps students "Explore the dangerous, yet fun side of sex called 'Kink.'"

"This beginner's workshop will give you an introduction to all things bondage, dominance, submission, sadism, masochism, fetish, and more while you can get hands-on with a variety of toys and gear," the event description states.

The Lion's Den is a sex toy store.

SUNY PROFESSOR UNDER REVIEW FOR 'REPREHENSIBLE' VIDEO DEFENDING PEDOPHILIA

One event at the Ohio State University "Sex Week" is called "Freaky Friday: A Beginner's Guide to Pleasure," and states that the event will "cover topics such as: foreplay, communication, masturbation, aftercare, and setting realistic ideas of sex." Another "Sex Week" event at Ohio State University is the "Genital Diversity Gallery," which will present the "vast spectrum of genitalia (assigned-male, assigned-female, intersex, trans, and with voluntary or forced surgeries) to destigmatize genitals and celebrate the diversity of bodies that exist."

An Ohio State University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "Ohio State has a deep and abiding commitment to free speech."

Tulane University is also hosting a "Sex week," with events discussing "polyamory," "fornication," and more.

One event taking place during Tulane's "Sex Week" discusses "polyamory and ethical non-monogamy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another event, "Sexy Bingo," states that it will help students "Engage in conversations about sexuality and learn about safer sex practices, sexual anatomy, sexual behavior and preference, and pleasure." The event description states that winners of bingo will be given "sex toys" and other "sex giveaways."

The University of Texas at El Paso has its "Sex/Love & Respect Week" in early February, with events such as "Sex & Communication" and "Healthy Talk is Sexy Talk."

The University of California, Irvine's "Sex Week" includes a "SEXtravaganza" where students can "learn about sexual health and wellbeing."