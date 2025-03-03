5 United passengers injured in severe turbulence

A plane bound for Houston landed in Waco on Sunday, as a result of turbulence that sent five people to the hospital, reports say.

United Airlines Flight 5690, operated by SkyWest on a CRJ-200, left Springfield, Missouri, just before 5 p.m. and landed in Waco just before 6:30 p.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The turbulence was a result of strong storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, FOX 26 Houston reported. The local TV station added that the plane had 31 people onboard, 28 of them passengers.

The injured passengers are reportedly expected to recover.

Media outlets in Waco reported that multiple flights had to be diverted to the central Texas city on Sunday as a result of weather-induced turbulence.

Waco is 90 miles north of the state capital city of Austin and 90 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

United referred to SkyWest when asked for comment. SkyWest did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.