Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Airlines

5 United passengers injured in severe turbulence

United Airlines Flight 5690, operated by SkyWest, landed in Waco as a result of turbulence

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Flight attendant shares turbulence tips for nervous flyers Video

Flight attendant shares turbulence tips for nervous flyers

A flight attendant shared some of her tips for how to calm yourself during turbulence on a flight. The TikTok video, filmed from the air, garnered millions of views. 

A plane bound for Houston landed in Waco on Sunday, as a result of turbulence that sent five people to the hospital, reports say.

United Airlines Flight 5690, operated by SkyWest on a CRJ-200, left Springfield, Missouri, just before 5 p.m. and landed in Waco just before 6:30 p.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.  

The turbulence was a result of strong storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, FOX 26 Houston reported. The local TV station added that the plane had 31 people onboard, 28 of them passengers.

The injured passengers are reportedly expected to recover.

COAST GUARD AIRLIFTS CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER WHO HAD STROKES 300 MILES OFF HAWAII COAST

United Express CRJ-200

A United Express jet (Bombardier CRJ 200ER) arrives at the gate at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo., on Jan. 19, 2014.  (Robert Alexander)

Media outlets in Waco reported that multiple flights had to be diverted to the central Texas city on Sunday as a result of weather-induced turbulence. 

Waco is 90 miles north of the state capital city of Austin and 90 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

MASSIVE BRAWL ERUPTS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT TERMINAL, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

United Airlines counter

Passengers check in for United Airlines flights at O'Hare International Airport on January 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. United Airlines referred comment about the flight impacted by turbulence to operator SkyWest. (Scott Olson)

SkyWest logo illustration

In this photo illustration the SkyWest Airlines logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.  (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

United referred to SkyWest when asked for comment. SkyWest did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital. 