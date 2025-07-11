Union says farm worker died after ICE raid that uncovered underage laborers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Union officials on Friday announced a farmworker had died after they said he was injured during an immigration enforcement raid on a California cannabis farm.

"We tragically can confirm that a farmworker has died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action," the United Farm Workers’ announcement on X said.

On Thursday, protesters clashed with authorities as federal immigration agents conducted raids at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another site in Carpinteria. Video footage showed authorities using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott said 10 illegal immigrant minors at the Camarillo farm, eight of them unaccompanied, were found and that Glass House was under investigation for child labor violations.

"This is Newsom’s California," Scott added.

The Trump administration has been carrying out raids in Southern California, targeting criminal illegal immigrants despite opposition from local and state officials.

The union has decried the operations, saying workers were critically injured during what they described as "chaotic raids" and noted that "other workers, including U.S. citizens, remain totally unaccounted for."

"These violent and cruel federal actions terrorize American communities, disrupt the American food supply chain, threaten lives and separate families," it said in an earlier statement. "There is no city, state or federal district where it is legal to terrorize and detain people for being brown and working in agriculture. These raids must stop immediately."

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.