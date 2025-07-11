Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Union says farm worker died after ICE raid that uncovered underage laborers

Union officials claim enforcement actions at California cannabis farm led to injuries and one fatality

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Newsom 'doesn't care' about the American people, California attorney says Video

Newsom 'doesn't care' about the American people, California attorney says

Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, assesses the ICE raid on a Camarillo marijuana farm on ‘America Reports.’

Union officials on Friday announced a farmworker had died after they said he was injured during an immigration enforcement raid on a California cannabis farm. 

"We tragically can confirm that a farmworker has died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action," the United Farm Workers’ announcement on X said.

On Thursday, protesters clashed with authorities as federal immigration agents conducted raids at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another site in Carpinteria. Video footage showed authorities using tear gas to disperse the crowd. 

NEWSOM DONOR'S CANNABIS FARM UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION FOR 'CHILD LABOR VIOLATIONS'

tear deployed during immigration raid at California farm

Federal immigration agents spray tear gas at protesters during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025. The United Farm Workers on Friday said one farmworker died after being injured during the raid.  (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott said 10 illegal immigrant minors at the Camarillo farm, eight of them unaccompanied, were found and that Glass House was under investigation for child labor violations. 

"This is Newsom’s California," Scott added.  

HOMAN ACCUSES DEMS, MEDIA OF PUSHING 'FAKE' STORIES ABOUT ICE AFTER AGENTS CLASH WITH CALIFORNIA RIOTERS

National Guard troops block protesters from an ICE raid at a nearby cannabis farm in California.

National Guard troops block protesters during an ICE immigration raid at a nearby cannabis farm July 10, 2025, near Camarillo, Calif. (Getty Images/Mario Tama)

The Trump administration has been carrying out raids in Southern California, targeting criminal illegal immigrants despite opposition from local and state officials. 

The union has decried the operations, saying workers were critically injured during what they described as "chaotic raids" and noted that "other workers, including U.S. citizens, remain totally unaccounted for."

Jonathan Turley warns Democratic leaders are 'fueling the rage' on immigration Video

"These violent and cruel federal actions terrorize American communities, disrupt the American food supply chain, threaten lives and separate families," it said in an earlier statement. "There is no city, state or federal district where it is legal to terrorize and detain people for being brown and working in agriculture. These raids must stop immediately."

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security. 

