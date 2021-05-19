Governments need to reveal what they have been hiding about UFOs: Jeremy Corbell

Last week, investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released a never-before-seen clip that appears to show an unidentified flying object disappearing into the water off the coast of San Diego, sparking renewed national interest into the existence of UFOs.

The video was captured on July 15, 2019 by a Navy aircraft and recorded in the USS Omaha's Combat Information Center. According to Corbell, the object is believed to be a transmedium spherical vehicle approximately six feet in diameter.

The Department of Defense confirmed the clip’s authenticity and said it will be reviewed by the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

Jeremy Corbell is best known for his documentary, "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers." He is also one of the most vocal proponents on further investigation into the topic of UFOs, working closely with journalist George Knapp, to spread awareness on the subject. For both men, this moment has been a long time coming.



"UFOs are real and they fly with impunity within our restricted airspace." Corbell said in a video interview with Fox News. "Finally people are acknowledging that this is an issue, that there is a UFO problem."

Just a few days after the leaked video was published, "60 Minutes" aired an interview during which former DOD members came forward with their own experiences observing unidentified flying objects. Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves claimed pilots had sightings of this nature "every day."

"I'm not saying I know what these are - I don't know what these are," clarified Corbell. "And in fact, our military intelligence doesn't know what these are. Our Department of Defense doesn't know what these are and that's a big deal because they demonstrate a technology far superior to anything that has ever been shown in the theater of war."

Now that the existence of UFOs is widely accepted and intelligence agencies have admitted to maintaining UFO programs despite decades of secrecy, Corbell says, leaders in the science, technology, aerospace and astrophysicists fields must search for answers to the pressing questions.

"We need to know who operates these vehicles, what type of propulsion do they have that could be transmedium, and what is the intent of the operators of these vehicles?"

Next month, the Pentagon and Director of National Intelligence are due to deliver a report with a "detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data" collected by the Office of Naval Intelligence and the FBI.

Corbell said he looks forward to see what information is revealed in the non-classified report and encourages the public to continue to pressure politicians and the intelligence community toward transparency on the subject.

"We are erasing the stigma and the ridicule that stops us from looking at these events scientifically, rationally and dispassionately," said Corbell.

"It’s time to penetrate that secrecy that has veiled the reality of the UFO presence on earth."