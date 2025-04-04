UC Davis chancellor says violent attack on student conservative group 'disappointing and embarrassing'

The chancellor of the University of California, Davis campus said an investigation was being opened into a violent attack by masked protesters on an event hosted by a student conservative group on Thursday.

Gary May on Friday called the attack on a "Prove me Wrong" event hosted by Turning Point USA at UC Davis, a registered student organization, "disappointing and embarrassing."

"Let me be clear: Those who were attacked did nothing but express themselves, in a non-violent manner," May said. "They were peacefully expressing their views — as is their right — and they should be able to do so without fear, intimidation or violence."

May said it remains unclear whether the masked perpetrators were outside agitators or individuals affiliated with the university. Regardless, steps would be taken to hold them responsible, he said.

"To ensure a thorough and impartial understanding of what occurred, we are initiating a full independent review of the incident," he said. "If it is determined that any UC Davis students or employees were involved in this vicious attack, they will face disciplinary action in accordance with university disciplinary policies. Individuals may also be held criminally responsible through the justice system."

Thursday's event was slated to feature guest speaker Brandon Tatum, a former police officer known for his popular YouTube Channel where he supports conservative viewpoints. However, about an hour before it began, about 30 people approached a tent and table staffed by supporters of the event.

One demonstrator struck someone who approached the table with a cell phone, the school said. Other demonstrators pulled down the tent and engaged in shoving with those staffing the tent and others nearby. The protesters left the area before returning minutes later and trying to remove a tent.

Turning Point USA, the umbrella organization which advocates for conservative principles at colleges and universities, said equipment was destroyed, as well as signage and tables.

Staffers of the event were also assaulted, the group said. No one was arrested, the school said Thursday.

Turning Point founder and CEO Charlie Kirk said police officers stood by as the violence occurred. He noted that it wasn't the first time violent protesters have targeted his organization at the university.

"UC Davis is probably the most militant school in the country, with the largest Antifa presence," Kirk wrote on X. "When I spoke there in March of 2023, Antifa foot soldiers vandalized the school, smashed windows and fought the police. What we have is a pattern, with no signs of improvement."

May called the protesters' actions "appalling and completely unacceptable."

"There is zero tolerance for violence on our campuses — zero," he said. "We are firmly committed to supporting free expression and open dialogue on our campus. That commitment does not — and will never — extend to acts of violence or intimidation."