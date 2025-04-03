Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

College

Turning Point USA student group attacked at California university campus: 'What mostly peaceful looks like'

Turning Point USA at UC Davis was slated to host an event with guest speaker Brandon Tatum when protesters disrupted their tent and assaulted staff, the group said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Protesters violently disrupt conservative student event at California university Video

Protesters violently disrupt conservative student event at California university

Turning Point USA at UC Davis was hosting an event with guest speaker Brandon Tatum when masked protesters showed up. (Credit: Turning Point USA)

A group of conservative students were assaulted and had their equipment destroyed on Thursday when masked protesters attacked them before an event on a California university campus. 

Turning Point USA at UC Davis, a registered student organization, was hosting a "Prove me Wrong" event with Brandon Tatum, a guest speaker, when protesters destroyed camera gear, a tent, event signage, flipped tables, and assaulted group staff, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, wrote on X. 

"While our people were under attack, police stood aside and did nothing," he wrote. "Our team is understandably shaken up, but they assure me they will not back down."

VIDEO SHOWS ARREST OF TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT FOR ALLEGEDLY SUPPORTING HAMAS

Protesters violently disrupt conservative student event at California university

Protesters violently disrupted a conservative student event at the University of California, Davis on Thursday.  (Turning Point USA )

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the university said protesters disrupted the event at Memorial Union Quad by confronting members of the student organization and others. 

"The UC Davis Police Department took one report of an assault," the school said. "No one requested medical aid. The event with the guest speaker took place on schedule and was completed without further incident. The university protected the free speech rights of the campus community throughout the event."

Protesters violently disrupt conservative student event at California university

Protesters seen at the University of California, Davis.  (Turning Point USA )

The student group invited Tatum, a former police officer known for his popular YouTube Channel, to speak on the campus at 1 p.m. An hour before the event began, about 30 people approached the tent and table staffed by supporters of the event. 

One demonstrator struck someone who approached the table with a cell phone, the school said. Other demonstrators pulled down the tent and engaged in shoving with those staffing the tent and others nearby. The protesters left the area before returning minutes later and trying to remove a tent. 

ICE DETAINS TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT AMID TRUMP ADMIN'S CRACKDOWN

UC Davis

The UC Davis logo with a soccer game and bike riders in the background. University of California at Davis. Davis, California. Taken February 2, 2015. (Getty Images)

No one has been arrested. 

Videos of the chaos posted online show protesters holding a large banner with "ACAB," an acronym for "All Cops Are Bastards," as they approached the event area. 

Kirk criticized the university, which he called the "most militant school in the country, with the largest Antifa presence."

"When I spoke there in March of 2023, Antifa foot soldiers vandalized the school, smashed windows and fought the police," he said. "What we have is a pattern, with no signs of improvement."

Reacting to the news of the incident, Elon Musk wrote on X that "the left is the party of violence & hate."

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk speaks during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in July 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

A video posted by Tatum online shows him defending himself as the protesters appeared to destroy a TPUSA tent and tables. 

"This is what mostly peaceful looks like," he wrote. 

Kirk called for the arrest of those involved and that failing to do so will result in "radical anarchists" resorting to "more and more violence if they think doing so will stop conservatives from speaking."

Brandon Tatum

Brandon Tatum (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He urged UC Davis to show its willingness to protect free speech and freedom of assembly on a public campus. 

"If they won't, then the Trump Administration should investigate their continued receipt of federal taxpayer dollars," he said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Turning Point USA.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.