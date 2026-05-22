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Politics

Trump champions bid to nix clock changes by adopting permanent daylight saving time

'It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it!' Trump asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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President Donald Trump is championing the prospect of putting the kibosh on twice-annual clock changes by making daylight saving time permanent.

A bill to make daylight saving time permanent has been folded into a larger measure that the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced in a 48-1 vote on Thursday.

"Big Vote today (48-1!) in the Energy and Commerce Committee on a Bill including The Sunshine Protection Act, which will be making Daylight Saving Time Permanent! This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks. Many of these Clocks are located in Towers, and the cost of renting, or using, Heavy Equipment to do this twice a year is prohibitive!" Trump wrote in a Thursday Truth Social post.

TRUMP SAYS CONGRESS SHOULD PUSH ‘FOR MORE DAYLIGHT AT THE END OF A DAY’

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump arrives to the commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field at the United States Coast Guard Academy on May 20, 2026, in New London, Connecticut.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production. It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it! We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that — This is an easy one!" the president declared.

Rep. Vern Buchanan's, R-Fla., office noted in a Thursday press release that "The Sunshine Protection Act was included as a provision within an Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute (AINS) to the Motor Vehicle Modernization Act, which was marked up and sent to the House floor by the House Energy and Commerce Committee today."

FLORIDA GOP REP VERN BUCHANAN TO RETIRE, ADDING TO WAVE OF HOUSE EXITS

Rep. Vern Buchanan

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican from Florida, during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The push is actually bipartisan.

"The legislation has 32 bipartisan cosponsors in the House, and Senate companion legislation (S. 29) introduced by Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has 18 bipartisan cosponsors," Buchanan's release noted.

The proposal would not compel a state that is not observing daylight saving time to start observing it.

In a Truth Social post last year, Trump called for Congress to address the issue.

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS: IT'S ABOUT THE SUNLIGHT

Clock and U.S. flag

A Trump-branded clock tower at Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, Feb. 22, 2026. (Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

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"The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day. Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!!" he declared in an April 2025 post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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