Two injured after US Army exercises end in helicopter crash at Fort Carson in Colorado

Two individuals have been taken to the hospital after routine U.S. Army training exercises ended in a helicopter crash.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening at the 28 square-mile Fort Carson in Colorado.

"At approximately 6:30 p.m. a single AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, crashed while conducting routine training on Fort Carson," a Fort Carson official told Fox News Digital.

The official continued, "Emergency personnel are on scene and two patients with minor injuries have been transported to Evans Army Community Hospital. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.