Two illegal immigrant suspects indicted on attempted murder charges in CBP officer shooting case in NYC

Two suspects involved in the shooting of an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in New York City last month have been formally indicted on additional charges, officials announced Wednesday.

At a press conference, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York City Mayor Eric Adams outlined the new state-level charges filed against Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez and Christhian Aybar-Berroa.

New Charges Announced

Mora, believed to be the gunman, is now charged with one count each of attempted murder in the first and second degrees. Both men face additional charges, including assault, attempted robbery, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. They are expected to be arraigned later this month.

DA Bragg praised the officer for his bravery and quick response despite being off duty.

"This officer showed true bravery and quick action, even while off-duty," Bragg said. "We will not tolerate violence against law enforcement or innocent New Yorkers."

Bragg described the shooting as part of a "violent robbery spree" planned in advance via text messages, noting that the suspects had allegedly stolen a woman’s phone earlier that same night.

"These individuals posed a serious threat and showed no concern for the safety of others in our city," said Mayor Adams. "Their capture is a direct result of collaboration between federal authorities, the NYPD, and the District Attorney’s office."

The Shooting Incident

According to police, the off-duty CBP officer was sitting on the rocks near the Little Red Lighthouse at Fort Washington Park, under the George Washington Bridge, shortly before midnight on July 19, when the suspects approached on a moped.

"One of the men got off the scooter, displayed a firearm, and confronted the officer and his friend who were simply enjoying a summer evening," Adams said.

The officer was shot in the face and forearm, but returned fire, striking one of the suspects. Despite serious injuries, the officer survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

Federal Charges & Immigration Status

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously confirmed that both suspects were illegal immigrants and had prior criminal records. They are also linked to ongoing investigations, according to the NYPD.

Ricky Patel, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York, said the attack amounted to a threat against the broader law enforcement community.

"When these individuals targeted one of our own—knowingly or not—they targeted all of us," Patel said. "We are committed to pursuing justice alongside our law enforcement partners."

"Miguel Mora and Cristhian Aybar juggled with fate, and lost, when they set out on their alleged robbery spree last month," Patel added. "These suspects showed no regard for human life or the rule of law. Their choices changed not only their lives, but the life of a federal officer who was simply enjoying a summer night."

Broader Investigations

Multiple sources within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News that the men involved in the shooting and attempted robbery are believed to be the same men caught on video in an armed robbery of a business in Leominster, Massachusetts, in February.

Sources said in that incident — during which a store owner reportedly was bound with duct tape and held at gunpoint — two firearms were stolen.

Political Reactions

Following the incident, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Border Patrol official Tom Homan visited the injured officer in the hospital. Both emphasized the need for stricter immigration enforcement and criticized sanctuary policies.

"Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. President Trump is not going to tolerate it," Homan said.

President Donald Trump also addressed the incident on social media, writing that "an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden."

"The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage," Trump wrote.

Adams, when previously asked about Noem’s remarks, distanced himself from federal immigration policy saying, "I have nothing to do with the rules that are put in place. I just carry out the rules."

Collaboration Praised

Adams concluded by commending the swift coordination between law enforcement agencies.

"Thanks to the courageous actions of the wounded officer and our partners across agencies, two violent criminals are now off the streets," he said.

