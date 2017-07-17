Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arizona
Published
Last Update September 27, 2017

Two dead in Arizona plane crash

By Fox 10 Phoenix | Fox News
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Mesa, Arizona Monday.

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Mesa, Arizona Monday. (Fox 10 Phoenix)

Mesa Fire Department officials said Monday two people are confirmed dead following a plane crash.

According to information released by fire officials, the plane crash happened on Longbow Golf Course, off Recker between Higley and Tucker near McDowell Road.

According to preliminary information released by FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer, The aircraft involved was a Lancair Evolution that reported having mechanical trouble, and was not able to reach an airport. The plane crashed on the fairway of the golf course, about a half mile away from the approach end of Falcon Field's Runway 22 left.

The FAA, along with the NTSB, will reportedly investigate the incident.

Read more from Fox 10 Phoenix.